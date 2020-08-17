Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Lithia Motors worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $258.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $263.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.43.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.62, for a total transaction of $4,174,350.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,825,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

