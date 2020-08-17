Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,561 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 38.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 441,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter valued at $310,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGNA shares. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

