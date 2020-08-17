Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,066,000 after buying an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,992,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $446,288,000 after buying an additional 1,313,273 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,612,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,585,000 after purchasing an additional 367,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,325,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

