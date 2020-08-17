Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $82.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $189,516. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

