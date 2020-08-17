Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

