Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 224.4% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 18.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter worth $331,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 226,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $182.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. L3Harris’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.84.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

