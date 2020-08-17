Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

