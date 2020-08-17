Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Global Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 537,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,574,000 after buying an additional 186,687 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.20.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Global Payments Inc has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.