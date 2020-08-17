Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lennox International worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 706,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennox International from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lennox International from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.67.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $444,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,435 shares in the company, valued at $18,167,663.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $279,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,630 shares in the company, valued at $455,112.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,993,218 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $277.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.84. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.40 and a 1-year high of $281.09.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $941.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

