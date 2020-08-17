Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of WEX worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in WEX by 199.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $161.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX Inc has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.69.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

