MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $27,000 Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Total were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Total alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:TOT opened at $39.49 on Monday. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.