MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Price Target Raised to $13.50

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) had its target price raised by Colliers Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTBC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MTBC to $10.05 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MTBC from $8.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MTBC from $10.00 to $10.95 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of MTBC opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $153.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.19. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MTBC will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cameron Munter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MTBC by 469.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC during the first quarter worth $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MTBC during the second quarter worth $97,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MTBC by 105.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

