MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €105.00 by Barclays

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.75 ($147.94).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR stock traded down €3.35 ($3.94) during trading on Monday, reaching €108.30 ($127.41). 131,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a 50-day moving average of €114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($172.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.