Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLAPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

