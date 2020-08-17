Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ASM International currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ASMIY opened at $153.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day moving average of $125.23. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

