Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $68.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Spire has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Spire by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Spire by 42.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth $448,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.