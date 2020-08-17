Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 70% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00539237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,987,293,327 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

