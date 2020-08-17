Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at about $20,846,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 147,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

Shares of AMP opened at $159.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

