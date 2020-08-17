Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 997,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,242,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after buying an additional 295,409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $7.04 on Monday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

