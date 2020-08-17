Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 842 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $4,837,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,196.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,060.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price target (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.88.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

