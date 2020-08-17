Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 739 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,907,000 after buying an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 245,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,011.38, for a total transaction of $894,059.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $19,296,119.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,186.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,203.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,119.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $918.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $850.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,059.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

