Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 18,501 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ventas worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Ventas by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $40.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ventas’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Argus decreased their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

