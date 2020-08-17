Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,229 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after purchasing an additional 998,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

