Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 12.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 50,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $2,848,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $74.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

