Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,419 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $203,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $37.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

