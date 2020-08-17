Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 51.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $63.66 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, with a total value of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $233,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

