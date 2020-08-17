Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.82 Million Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 625.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $196.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.94. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $3,062,277.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

