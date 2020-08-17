Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.54 Million Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,059,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,794,739,000 after buying an additional 184,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,574,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $974,623,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,018,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 228,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,910,000 after acquiring an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $97.37 on Monday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $6,963,284.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $389,479.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,351.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

