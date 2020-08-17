Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $92.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.33. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.72.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

