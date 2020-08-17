Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.99 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $313.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.21 and its 200-day moving average is $270.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $319.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

