Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,337 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in ResMed by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,861,731.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,426 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $176.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.