Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,667 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 75.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.16.

NYSE:SLB opened at $20.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

