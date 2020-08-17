Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 16,881 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Metlife by 16.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

MET opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

