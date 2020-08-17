Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 21.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 20,093 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $232.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.63. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.86, for a total transaction of $1,358,272.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,850.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,888,248 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

