Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

