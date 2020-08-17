Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

