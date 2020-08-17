Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,799 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $100.20 on Monday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $113.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.78. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $225,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.64.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

