Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 34,137 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,137 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kroger by 12.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 862,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 92,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $11,267,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kroger by 2,270.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $13,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $458,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.