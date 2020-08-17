Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,907 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

