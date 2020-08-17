MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $390.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

