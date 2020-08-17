Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 283 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 71,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in BlackRock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock opened at $588.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.97 and its 200 day moving average is $512.97. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $605.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

