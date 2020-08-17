Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,353 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,594,990.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $52.23 on Monday. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

