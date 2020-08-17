Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,301 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,301 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

