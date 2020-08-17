Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 634.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $229.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.06. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $231.72.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.