Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $412,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,887,000 after buying an additional 358,193 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $138.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.17. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $144.50. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

In other news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,535.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $3,292,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,174,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,235 shares of company stock worth $9,403,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

