Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 384 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.71, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,445.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,121 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

ETN opened at $100.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

