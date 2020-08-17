Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,033 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,826,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,152,000 after buying an additional 807,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,886,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,080,000 after buying an additional 162,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,405,000 after buying an additional 3,488,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,377,000 after buying an additional 694,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $88.35 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

