Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AFLAC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 275,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,919,000 after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in AFLAC by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AFLAC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,040,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AFLAC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NYSE:AFL opened at $38.07 on Monday. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

