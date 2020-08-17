Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 7,799 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 479.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

