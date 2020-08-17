Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 734 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,747,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,131,038,000 after acquiring an additional 287,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,268,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,032,939,000 after buying an additional 751,290 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,167,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $687,798,000 after buying an additional 571,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,278,895 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $560,068,000 after purchasing an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,646,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $519,692,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $113.74 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

